Joey Janela Accuses Bully Ray Of Mishandling A Flaming Table Spot

A hot take of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders from Bully Ray has spiraled into a heated, personal back-and-forth with former AEW star Joey Janela.

The exchange traces back to comments Bully Ray made on Busted Open Radio, where he was sharply critical of Moxley’s faction. “The Death Riders have not helped AEW in any way, shape, or form,” Bully said, calling Moxley a “fraud” and claiming he would “beat the living s—-” out of him. The remarks drew widespread pushback online, including a challenge from MMA veteran Josh Barnett.

Janela was among those who responded, and he leveled a serious allegation against the WWE Hall of Famer regarding a flaming table spot at GCW Fight Club 2024, where Bully Ray and Matt Cardona put him through a burning table during the event’s War Games match. In a post on X, Janela accused Bully of mishandling the spot. “I’ll never forgive that fat f—-ing loser for absolutely completely dosing a table in 2 bottles of lighter fluid, and not waiting for it to dissipate, giving me nearly 3rd degree burns on my body and not checking in once with me afterwards,” Janela wrote. “Even laughed a little bit when I told him I was going to the hospital.”

By contrast, Janela praised Cardona’s conduct. “Matt Cardona on the other hand felt truly terrible, checked in on me every day, and it wasn’t even his gimmick,” he wrote. Janela also made personal remarks about Bully Ray’s behavior away from wrestling. He shared photos of the burns, and a wrestler named Justin Finn, who said he took Janela to the hospital that night, backed up his account.

Bully Ray fired back with a sharply different version of events, claiming the spot was Janela’s idea. “You BEGGED, LITERALLY BEGGED me to do it. You know it, and all the boys know it. I said ‘no’ two times. You STILL begged,” Bully wrote. “You wore a flammable shirt that you were told by others not to wear. You’re trash and a liar.”

Janela has disputed Bully’s account, and the two have continued to trade posts.