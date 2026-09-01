Kendal Grey Out For Foreseeable Future After NXT Title Loss

Kendal Grey is out of action for the foreseeable future, NXT play-by-play commentator Vic Joseph announced during this week’s broadcast, citing a bout with vertigo caused by a disruption of her vestibular system. Thankfully, a concussion has been ruled out.

The update arrives two days after Grey lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Kelani Jordan at Heatwave on August 30 at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. Her reign ended at 63 days, having won the title from Lola Vice at the Great American Bash in June.

The vestibular system sits in the inner ear and governs balance and spatial orientation. Grey’s problems there date to the August 4 episode of NXT, when Vice pulled her feet out from under her at ringside and the side of her head struck the ring steps. She bled from the ear, was bandaged by medical staff, and finished the match.

Grey Flagged The Symptoms Before Heatwave

Speaking on Busted Open Radio in the days before the title defense, Grey said she was nowhere near full health. She reported “ringing of the ear,” said she did not feel balanced, and described rehab as a slow process.

She worked the match anyway. Jordan attacked the ear throughout, ripping away Grey’s bandages, sending her head-first into the announce table and later into an exposed turnbuckle before the One of a Kind split-legged moonsault finished it.

No timetable for a return was given on air. The title now sits with Jordan, who won it in her first one-on-one shot at the championship.