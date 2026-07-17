Kevin Owens Says WWE Hasn’t Called Him Back During Recovery

Kevin Owens turned a comedy sketch into a candid window on his injury layoff, admitting that WWE has not been in touch with him while he recovers from neck fusion surgery.

The remark surfaced during a light-hearted appearance in Kit Wilson’s social media series ‘Is It Toxic?’, filmed at Owens’ home, where jokes about kitchen tiles and a possible interior design career gave way to a genuinely uncertain read on his future.

Owens has been out of action since the neck injury that kept him off WrestleMania 41, and he underwent a single-level neck fusion on July 18, a procedure he has called the best-case outcome for his condition.

The bit was played for laughs, but Owens’ frustration read as real. After Wilson kept interrupting, Owens snapped and explained what was actually weighing on him.

The point is, I’ve asked you to be quiet. You know what I’m trying to do right now? I’m under a lot of stress, okay? No one in the company has been calling me back,” Owens said.

From there, he leaned into the joke about a backup plan while sorting through kitchen tiles, tying the gag back to his uncertain standing.

So I’m trying to prepare for the future because I don’t know what this place holds for me. So I’m trying to figure out these kitchen tiles. I think maybe I have a future as an interior decorator,” Owens said.

What Owens Has Said About His Recovery

Whether the “no one has been calling me back” line was pure comedy or a flash of real feeling is hard to separate, and it has not been independently confirmed as a statement on how WWE is handling him. What is on the record is Owens’ repeated candor about how unsettled his in-ring future is.

He has stressed there is no fixed timeline, telling,

I don’t have a timeline. We’re just going to see how things go. I’m not going to rush anything. I just want to make sure I’m good, and then we’ll see what happens from there.

Owens has also been frank that neck fusion outcomes vary.

The reality is we need to see how the bones fuse, and there’s no guarantee it’s going to work. Some people have had success with it, some people haven’t. Fingers crossed I get to come back to wrestling in the next year. I really don’t know, but my goal is to come back, so hopefully that happens,” he said.

A former Universal Champion and multi-time tag team titleholder, Owens sits with no active championship and no clear return date. His candid mix of jokes and worry has fueled fan speculation before, including recent cryptic social posts that had fans convinced a return was near, and he previously spoke about the mental toll of being away, telling audiences he was “losing his mind” not being around the business during his WWE LFG coaching stint.

For now, the wait continues, and Owens seems as unsure as anyone about how it ends.