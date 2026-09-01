Kofi Kingston Publicly Changes Social Media Name After AEW Debut

Former WWE superstar Kofi Kingston made his AEW debut recently and cemented it with a public name change on social media.

The former WWE Champion (now going by the name Kofi) and his partner, Xavier Woods (now known as Austin Creed), debuted at AEW All In 2026 and were later revealed to be officially signed by Tony Khan to the promotion.

Kofi then took to his X account to post a video in which he was seen deleting the ‘Kingston’ name from his social media account, leaving it simply ‘Kofi.’ You can check it out below:

Here’s to new beginnings…

Kofi and Austin Creed (now known as The New Level) made their debut as the partners of Swerve Strickland at AEW All In 2026. They competed against six other teams in the Trios Roulette Royale and outlasted them all to be crowned the new AEW World Trios Champions.

Later that night, Kofi and Creed came out to the ring following the conclusion of the AEW World Tag Team Championships match between Cope & Christian against The Young Bucks and joined several other teams in the ring.