The New Level Debut And Win Trios Titles

The New Day are in AEW, and they left Wembley Stadium with gold.

Kofi and Austin Creed were the wild card team in the Trios Roulette Royale at All In: London. They teamed with Swerve Strickland and won the AEW World Trios Championship in their first match with the company. AEW confirmed their new team name on social media as The New Level.

The match opened on the Buy In and carried into the pay-per-view. Six teams were announced in advance. Hangman Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King defended against the Bang Bang Gang, The Dogs, The Conglomeration, The Demand and the Death Riders, with the seventh slot kept blank until showtime.

Swerve came out with Prince Nana, then stepped aside. Kofi and Creed followed him down to a roar from the stadium.

Ricochet eliminated Page, which guaranteed new champions. Swerve dumped Ricochet later on. Kofi survived a near elimination by balancing on his heels on the apron, with Nana helping him back over the ropes. Creed and Kofi closed it out by eliminating PAC and Claudio Castagnoli.

The deal behind it all is barely two weeks old. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported before the show that Kofi and Creed were not signed as of a fortnight ago, and that talks picked up and an agreement was reached after that.

The pair spent more than a decade together in WWE as The New Day before their release earlier this year. Their AEW debut was a world title match in front of a stadium crowd.