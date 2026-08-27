Kyle O'Reilly Feared To Have Broken Orbital Bone After AEW Dynamite

Kyle O’Reilly is dealing with a scary-looking eye injury after his Continental Challenge Cup semifinal loss to Nigel McGuinness on AEW Dynamite in Glasgow.

O’Reilly later posted an image to his Instagram Stories showing a noticeably swollen black eye.

On the post-AEW Dynamite edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed O’Reilly’s potential injury.

Meltzer said there was fear he may have suffered a broken orbital bone.

There was definitely fear of a broken orbital bone.

Meltzer added that he’d actually noticed the black eye develop during the match itself, and that seeing it afterward was startling.

He had a big black eye though. I actually saw it during the match, and then afterwards I was told about that he’s got a big black eye and it was scary.

It’s not yet clear exactly when in the match the injury occurred. O’Reilly had been on a roll in the tournament heading into the loss, having defeated Orange Cassidy in the quarterfinals after beating Roderick Strong in the opening round.

His run comes not long after he, Cassidy, and Strong dropped the AEW World Trios Championship to Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona back on the July 29 Dynamite in Detroit.