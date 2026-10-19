Latest On Jordynne Grace’s Absence From WWE TV

Jordynne Grace hasn’t been on WWE TV for months, but that doesn’t mean she is leaving.

JoeyVotes said during a recent WrestleVotes Q&A that Grace is simply not in WWE’s current creative plans.

The thing that I’ve heard recently is she’s not in the creative plans. That doesn’t mean they don’t want plans for her.

He pointed to how crowded the SmackDown women’s division has become, with several stories already taking up TV time.

Numbers thing. How many different female stars can you feature on a two-hour SmackDown? Someone can’t always be featured, and she unfortunately falls under that category.

TC said the people he has spoken to don’t see Grace leaving.

She isn’t on her way out. That’s not the sense based on the people I have spoken to.

TC also pointed to Johnny Gargano, who went months with little to do before landing in a No. 1 contender’s match.

I think they still really like her and don’t see her on her way out.

Grace has also been preparing for a bodybuilding competition. TC believes WWE may let her finish that before finding a spot for her.