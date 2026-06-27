Liv Morgan Frantically Denies Danhausen Curse

Liv Morgan spent her Night of Champions post-show interview repeating one phrase over and over: “There’s no curse.” A reigning champion who can’t stop telling Byron Saxton she isn’t cursed is not exactly radiating confidence heading into SummerSlam.

The denial came after Morgan lost the Queen of the Ring finals to IYO SKY in Saudi Arabia. Before the match, Danhausen interrupted his own promo to place a curse on Morgan, and she responded with a slap. IYO SKY then beat her with the Over The Moonsault to win the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament.

That win earned IYO SKY the right to call her shot, and she chose Morgan and the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam. The full breakdown of how that match came together is covered in our report on IYO SKY winning Queen of the Ring and picking Liv Morgan.

“I’m Not Cursed, Byron”

When Saxton asked whether the Danhausen curse had anything to do with the loss, Morgan shut it down fast.

“No, no. Byron. Byron. Byron. Byron. Byron. Byron. I’m not cursed. Byron. I’m not cursed,” she said.

Saxton reminded her that everyone heard Danhausen say she was cursed. Morgan still wasn’t having it. “Byron. Byron. He was just joking. I’m not cursed. I’m not cursed. Byron. I’m not cursed,” she insisted.

When the conversation turned to SummerSlam, Morgan corrected Saxton on the language and made her plans clear.

“Retain. Because I am the greatest women’s World Champion of all time, Byron,” she said.

Saxton then tried to add “assuming there is no curse,” which set Morgan off again. “There’s no curse. Do you understand me, Byron? There’s no curse. There’s no curse. Danhausen does not have powers. It’s not real. There’s no curse. Excuse me, I have to go call Dominic. Okay, I’m gonna go call Dominic. There’s no curse, Byron,” she said before walking off.

The Timing Looks Bad For The Champion

The protest may have been a little too loud. Morgan got cursed, lost to IYO SKY, and now has to defend the Women’s World Championship against that same woman at SummerSlam.

IYO SKY heads into the rematch with the crown, the momentum, and a guaranteed title shot. Morgan keeps the championship for now, but the Danhausen curse will be hanging over her whether she admits it or not.