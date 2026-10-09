Marcus Mathers Announces WWE ID Exit, Vows To 'Fight Anyone'

Marcus Mathers is no longer part of the WWE ID program.

Mathers announced the news in an Instagram post, writing that his time with WWE ID “has come to an end” as of this week. He called the last two years “incredible,” said he gained “invaluable knowledge” and lasting friendships, and thanked WWE for its time. He did not say whether the exit was a release or a contract that was allowed to expire.

The Philadelphia native says he went straight back to work. He wrote that he “rolled up” to The Dungeon to train with “some of the hungriest people in the world,” working with Amazing Red and then Nick Gage. Mathers also has matches booked for Sunday and Monday.

Now my next chapter awaits and it’s up to me and my hunger to take me there. I’m in the drivers seat. I’m going to show up EVERYWHERE to fight ANYONE.

Mathers has a high-profile supporter in his corner. Natalya, who goes by Nattie in WWE, publicly endorsed him in reaction to the news.

The two have a history. Mathers attended multiple Dungeon sessions with Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson after signing with WWE ID, and he previously told The Lazy Booking Podcast that Nattie and TJ are his “number one.”

WWE announced Mathers as a WWE ID prospect in November 2024, after William Regal “ID’d” him and Sam Holloway backstage at SmackDown. He was scouted from Game Changer Wrestling, where he had been a regular since 2021, and had also wrestled twice for AEW earlier in 2024.

In recent months, WWE ID commitments cost him a booking. PRODUCE announced on July 1 that WWE ID had pulled Mathers from its Volume 2 event. He was also part of the WWE ID 1.0 team on the September 9 Evolve ID Showcase Special.

Mathers’ announcement comes the same week WWE chose not to renew the WWE ID contract of Laynie Luck. Luck had just lost the WWE ID Women’s Championship after a record 320-day reign, and she became a free agent on October 9.

Both exits fall in the same week, and WWE ID has now lost two of its best-known names to departures within days of each other.