Laynie Luck Leaves WWE ID Program, Touts "Star Player" Label

Laynie Luck is no longer a part of the WWE ID program after almost one year as champion.

Too Turnt became the second-ever WWE Women’s ID Champion by defeating five other competitors in a six-woman Elimination Match in November 2025 at a Beyond Wrestling event. With the victory, Luck captured the vacant title, and earned a WWE ID contract. The title had been vacated by Kylie Rae, who left for maternity leave.

Luck held the strap a record 320 days before being dethroned by Monica Monroe at a Reality of Wrestling event on October 3. The Winner Takes All match also saw Monroe retain her ROW Women’s Championship, taking her second reign to 60 days and counting. One week before the title loss to Monroe, Luck captured the Gateway Heritage Championship from Mat Fitchett at SLA Mega Ticket 2026 in Illinois.

Luck’s title loss led to rumors and speculation on her future with WWE, and whether or not she would move forward in the developmental system to NXT, or receive her release. An earlier report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Luck will be a free agent as of tomorrow, October 9, due to the company choosing to not renew her WWE ID contract. The 34-year-old quickly responded to the report on X, confirming the departure.

my turn to be the hottest free agent [shamrock emoji] [sparkles emoji],” Luck wrote. “i am a lucky girl and everything will work out for me [flaming heart emoji]

Luck then took to X with a separate statement, touting herself as a star player. The Kansas City native expressed optimism for the future.

i was a star player in the program the entire year i was there,” Luck wrote. “i will be a star player where i end up next [saluting face emoji] [trophy emoji]

It seems Luck was notified of the release on Wednesday. She took to X around 24 hours prior to confirming her contract situation, and expressed more positive hope for the future.

i am a lucky girl and everything works out for me [shamrock emoji] [sparkles emoji]

Luck is also 193 days into her reign as Unified Glory Tag Team Champions with Shazza McKenzie. The longtime partners actually did battle for the WWE ID Women’s Championship at a Glory Pro event on July 26 of this year, but Luck retained in just under 12 minutes.