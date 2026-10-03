Wrestling Veteran Metal Maniac Jeff Miller Has Passed Away

Jeff Miller, the longtime independent wrestling veteran who worked as Metal Maniac, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced his death on Saturday, calling him “part of the fabric of our wrestling community.”

The club said Miller will be remembered with respect by those who knew him and shared the ring with him. Details surrounding his passing have not been made public.

Miller began his in-ring career in 1992. He worked for Eastern Championship Wrestling, the promotion that went on to become the ECW that broke through nationally, along with NWA territories and independent promotions across the Northeast. He trained under Jimmy Snuka and Sivi Afi, and one of his ECW-era appearances came against The Sandman at NWA Bloodfest. He last wrestled in 2018, according to most reports.

Tributes from his peers have started to appear. The Blue Meanie, Brian Heffron, called Miller a mainstay of wrestling in the Northeast and said he shared many locker rooms with him, describing it as “always a pleasant, and in most cases, a memorable/quotable experience.”