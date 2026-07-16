WWE Veteran Reveals Unused Bray Wyatt ‘Fiend’ Concept

WWE veteran commentator Michael Cole has revealed a creative concept he and Bray Wyatt developed but never got to film. It would have been a multi-part sit-down interview styled after the prison footage of cult leader Charles Manson, designed to expose a darker, more sadistic layer of The Fiend.

Cole shared the story during an appearance on The Sal Licata Show, timed to the seven-year anniversary of Wyatt debuting The Fiend character.

According to Cole, the two spent years mapping out the idea, but it never made it to television.

One of the stories, Bray and I had worked for a number of years on trying to do a sit-down interview where it would be like Michael Cole interviewing Charles Manson in prison. And if you’ve ever gone back and watched some of the old videotapes of interviews that had been done with Manson in prison, it was a really intriguing idea by Bray,” Cole said. We had even mapped it out, and the concept was ready to go. And for some reason, it never happened. But I thought that would have really, especially if it was a multi-part interview series, I think that would have really helped Bray bring out that character even more. And we could see that real sick, sadistic side of that Bray Wyatt character. But everything he touched was gold, guys.

Cole Remembers Wyatt’s Creativity

Cole, who called much of Wyatt’s WWE work, described him as one of the most inventive minds the promotion has employed, dating back to his days as Husky Harris in NXT. He credited Wyatt with generating the ideas behind both the lantern-carrying Bray Wyatt persona and the later Fiend gimmick.

Bray was awesome,” Cole said. Unbelievably nice man as well. But he had so many ideas for obviously the Bray Wyatt character with the lantern and such and also for The Fiend. The Fiend was such a phenomenon. It was just so much fun to watch.

Cole added that Wyatt remains missed backstage, saying he is “missed every single day by everybody in our company” and that he still wishes Wyatt were around. Wyatt was never shy about pitching unconventional concepts for his character, as previously seen when he pushed to bring a tag team into WWE.

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Remembering Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away on August 24, 2023, at age 36. The cause was attributed to heart complications. He was a multi-time World Champion during his WWE run.

His influence has continued to surface across the WWE roster, from Alexa Bliss retiring her dark character out of respect for him to Nikki Cross paying tribute following her WWE release. August will mark three years since his passing.