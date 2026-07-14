Michin Confirms Divorce From Keith Lee

WWE Superstar Michin has confirmed that she and Keith Lee are divorced, ending fan speculation about the status of one of wrestling’s more private couples.

The confirmation did not come through a statement or an interview. Michin, whose real name is Stephanie Bell and who previously wrestled as Mia Yim, dropped the news in the comments section of a TikTok post. When one fan insisted the two were still together, she replied, “We are not.” When another suggested they had merely separated, she corrected the wording to “divorced.”

According to Michin, the split is not new. She indicated the two have been apart for more than a year, meaning the divorce dates back to 2025 despite only becoming public this week.

The casual reveal caught fans off guard, and Michin addressed the reaction directly the following morning. She noted that she had woken up to a mix of support and misogynistic comments, adding that she and Lee remain friends with nothing but love for one another. She signed off by telling followers to go outside, get some sun, drink water, and have a good day.

A Marriage Kept Out Of The Spotlight

Michin and Lee had kept their marriage largely private. The two announced their engagement in February 2021 and married in February 2022, tying the knot shortly after both were released by WWE in the same round of cuts in November 2021. Their relationship grew out of a friendship built on the independent scene and later in NXT.

Their careers have moved in opposite directions since. Michin returned to WWE for a second run and currently performs on the SmackDown brand, aligned with Jade Cargill and B-Fab.

Lee signed with AEW in February 2022 and won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Swerve Strickland, but he has not wrestled since December 2023, when he defeated Brian Cage on a Holiday Bash edition of Collision. He was pulled from that year’s Worlds End event due to an undisclosed medical issue and has remained on the shelf since, though he stays under contract and on the active roster. Bryan Alvarez reported this week that the belief within the business is that Lee is likely retired, while Fightful Select reported in June that an AEW return had been discussed internally without materializing.

Lee has not commented on the divorce. He has not posted on social media since September 2025.