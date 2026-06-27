Missy Hyatt Faces Surgery Alone After Car Crash

Missy Hyatt told fans on Instagram that she was hurt in a serious car accident on June 2 and now faces upcoming surgery with no one lined up to care for her afterward. The retired wrestling personality made the disclosure herself, admitting she does not usually share news this personal but felt her supporters deserved an honest update.

Hyatt was upfront that the crash was not her fault. She also made clear that alcohol played no part, stating that she had not been drinking and does not drink, getting ahead of any unfair rumors before they could take hold.

The hardest part of her message came when Hyatt opened up about being alone for her recovery. She said she has nobody to look after her once she comes out of surgery and is not confident she will find someone to help in time. She added that she is not yet sure when the procedure is scheduled.

Before posting, Hyatt turned off the comments on the update. She acknowledged the response would likely be mixed, with some fans sending kind words while others might use the moment to mock her.