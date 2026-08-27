MJF Calls Out Toxic AEW Fans Over WWE Hate

MJF is weighing in on the ongoing AEW vs WWE fan wars, and his message to AEW loyalists is simple: you can promote what you love without tearing down the competition.

Speaking with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media Podcast, MJF argued that fans who prefer AEW don’t need to write thinkpieces attacking WWE.

If you like AEW more than WWE, and there are a lot of people that feel that way, that doesn’t mean you have to shit on WWE. You don’t need to make thinkpieces online about why WWE sucks. Make thinkpieces about why AEW is better.

Instead, he suggested they make the case for why AEW is better on its own merits, whether that’s value for money on pay-per-views, in-ring quality, rivalries, or, only half-joking, his own looks. His core point was that supporting one side doesn’t require attacking the other.

Whatever those logical reasons are. Whether it’s because you get more bang for buck on pay-per-views or because our matches are better or because our rivalries are better or because MJF is better looking than any top guy in any promotion. There are so many different things, but that doesn’t mean you have to attack the other side. Just put your side over.

It’s a message MJF has been consistent about over the years, having praised WWE talent like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, as well as executive Nick Khan, for their skill or business sense despite working for a rival company.

MJF is gearing up for AEW All In, where he’s set to take part in the Casino Gauntlet match, entering alongside Andrade El Idolo as one of the first two competitors.