MJF May Be Off AEW TV For A While

MJF might be disappearing from AEW television for a bit.

Last week, MJF dropped the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. The match had originally been earmarked for AEW Redemption, the promotion’s inaugural pay-per-view on July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, before it got pulled forward to TV.

That left an obvious question: what does MJF do at Redemption now? According to Fightful Select, he may be off TV for a period of time.

Nothing was confirmed, and no time frame was given. But the report notes that those Fightful spoke to still expect MJF to factor into AEW All In in some capacity, even if the specific nature of that role wasn’t clear.