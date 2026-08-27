New AEW All In Match Announced That May Include Debut Of The New Day

Tony Khan has booked the AEW World Trios Championship match for All In and left one spot in it empty.

Khan announced on Thursday’s media call that Hangman Adam Page, Brody King and Bandido will defend against six other teams in a Trios Roulette Battle Royal on the Buy-In. Five of those teams are set. The sixth is not.

The confirmed challengers are The Demand, with Ricochet, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun; The Dogs, with Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors and David Finlay; Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang; Death Riders; and The Conglomeration.

The empty slot is why the match has been watched since it was set up. Swerve Strickland returned on the August 12 Dynamite with Prince Nana and confronted the champions, going through his history with each of them before Ricochet and The Demand ran him out of the ring. Strickland has no partners, and a trios match with a vacancy in it is an obvious place for him to find two.

Speculation has settled on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who are free agents and widely expected in AEW. Nothing has been reported to support it beyond the timing and the fact that both left WWE as heels, which would fit alongside Strickland.

Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio before the call that a lot about the match remains undecided, which is why nothing had been announced.

Page, King and Bandido took the titles from The Demand at Grand Slam Mexico on August 5, ending a reign that had lasted a week. Bandido is a first-time trios champion. Page and King are two-time holders.