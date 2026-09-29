NXT Announces Holiday Live Tour With Six Untelevised Shows

NXT is getting into the holiday mix with its own Holiday Live Tour this November and December.

The end-of-year house show run has long been a fixture of the WWE calendar, and it continues in 2026 with the main roster’s Holiday Tour dates. NXT is now heading out on the road too, with three untelevised live events in November and three in December. The stops include Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago and three cities in California.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, November 13 at Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio

Saturday, November 14 at Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan

Sunday, November 15 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois

Friday, December 4 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

Saturday, December 5 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California

Sunday, December 6 at Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, California

Tickets for every event go on sale Wednesday, September 30. The Cleveland show is listed for 7:30 p.m. ET.