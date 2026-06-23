WWE NXT Tonight (6/23/26): Card, Start Time & How to Watch

WWE NXT airs tonight (Tuesday, June 23, 2026) from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, live on The CW starting at 8 PM ET.

This is the final NXT before Great American Bash on June 28, and the show is built to make that card official. Two contract signings, the Evolve Championship on the line, and the Women’s Speed Tournament final headline a stacked go-home episode. Here’s everything you need to know including start times, how to watch, and the full card.

WWE NXT Match Card for June 23, 2026

Here are the matches and segments announced for tonight’s show:

NXT Women’s Championship Contract Signing: Lola Vice (c) and Kendal Grey

Lola Vice and Kendal Grey put pen to paper to make their Great American Bash title match official. Grey earned the shot after beating Kelani Jordan in a No. 1 Contender’s Match earlier this month, and contract signings in NXT rarely end with a handshake.

Naraku Signs the Contract for NXT Championship Match at Great American Bash

Naraku, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion known to NJPW fans as EVIL, signs for his shot at Tony D’Angelo and the NXT Championship on June 28. D’Angelo has turned back Ethan Page and Kam Hendrix during his first reign, but Naraku has risen to the top of the men’s division in a matter of weeks.

Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels (Evolve Championship)

Aaron Rourke defends the Evolve Championship against Tristan Angels, who earned the opportunity after a recent backstage confrontation. Angels is chasing his first title in WWE, and only Jackson Drake and Rourke have held the belt since Evolve was relaunched.

Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace (Women’s Speed Tournament Final)

Izzi Dame and Arianna Grace meet in the final of the Women’s Speed Tournament, with the winner earning a shot at Wren Sinclair’s Women’s Speed Title at Great American Bash. Sinclair has vowed to defend the title despite a knee injury that has kept her from being medically cleared.

EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver

EK Prosper and Keanu Carver square off in singles action on the go-home show.

Hank and Tank vs. BirthRight (Channing Lorenzo and Uriah Connors)

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger take on BirthRight’s Channing Lorenzo and Uriah Connors in tag team competition.

Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy vs. The Culling (Niko Vance and Shawn Spears)

Dorian Van Dux teams with Sean Legacy to face The Culling’s Niko Vance and Shawn Spears in the second tag match of the night.

Road to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026

Great American Bash 2026 takes place Sunday, June 28 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight’s two contract signings lock in both NXT title matches for the event, while the Women’s Speed Tournament final determines Wren Sinclair’s challenger. Expect the go-home show to raise the temperature on every Great American Bash program.

How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight

Date Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Venue WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida Channel/Stream The CW (US) / Netflix (international, select markets) US Start Time 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT UK Start Time 1 AM GMT (Wednesday) India Start Time 6:30 AM IST (Wednesday) Duration 2 hours

Follow SEScoops for any news and developments from tonight’s WWE NXT.