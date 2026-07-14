WWE NXT Tonight (7/14/26): Start Time, Card & How to Watch

WWE NXT airs tonight (Tuesday, July 14, 2026) from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, live on The CW starting at 8 PM ET.

NXT rolls into another Tuesday with two championships on the line and a triple threat to crown the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship. The Vanity Project defend the tag titles, Zaria puts her NXT Women’s North American Championship up against a late-swap opponent, and Naraku looks to keep his momentum against Tate Wilder.

WWE NXT Match Card for July 14, 2026

Here are the matches and segments announced for tonight’s show:

The Vanity Project (c) vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the makeshift team of Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux, who earned the shot by winning a four-way over DarkState, BirthRight, and OTM. The champions have run through the division since February, and Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood loom at ringside as an added layer for the challengers to navigate.

Zaria (c) vs. TBA (NXT Women’s North American Championship Match)

Zaria was set to defend against Layla Diggs, who won a Fatal Four-Way to earn the opportunity, but an injury has forced Diggs out of the bout. NXT General Manager Robert Stone has confirmed Zaria will still defend the title tonight against an opponent to be named, leaving the door open for a surprise challenger.

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong (NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match)

The winner of this triple threat earns a shot at NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey. Lola Vice is a former champion looking to work her way back to the top, while Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong each have a chance to secure the biggest opportunity of their run so far.

Naraku vs. Tate Wilder

Naraku, the former EVIL, pushed NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo to the limit at Great American Bash and remains D’Angelo’s most persistent challenger. Tate Wilder issued the challenge after watching a Naraku promo backstage, and the newcomer is still searching for his first NXT win.

Road to NXT Heatwave 2026

NXT Heatwave: Texas takes place Sunday, August 30 at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, airing on The CW and streaming on Netflix internationally.

Tonight’s triple threat and both title matches feed directly into the Heatwave build, with a new Women’s Championship contender emerging and Naraku aiming to line up another crack at Tony D’Angelo’s NXT Title.

How to Watch WWE NXT Tonight

Date Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Venue WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida Channel/Stream The CW (US) / Netflix (International) US Start Time 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT UK Start Time 1 AM GMT (Wednesday) India Start Time 5:30 AM IST (Wednesday) Duration 2 hours

Follow SEScoops for any news and developments from tonight’s WWE NXT.