Original Opponent For Jon Moxley At AEW Forbidden Door Revealed

Callum Newman was reportedly planned to face Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door before a shoulder injury at NJPW Dominion forced him off the show, according to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Callum Newman was gonna be on the show, but injured. I don’t know the match,” Meltzer said.

I believe it was the Moxley match,” Alvarez responded.

Okay, well that confirms what I was pretty much told too by other people, but not him,” Meltzer said.