New Details Emerge On The Death Of Pac

New details have emerged about the death of AEW star Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as Pac.

Satterley was found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon, the California Post reports. Customers had seen him in the car and called 911.

Emergency crews were dispatched at around 4 p.m. A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office told the Post that Satterley was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.

The cause of death is pending additional testing following an initial autopsy. Satterley was 40.

He had been in the Chicago area for AEW All Out on Saturday night at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates. He challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship and came up short. He later appeared during the main event between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

AEW announced his passing on Sunday evening.

A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.

Satterley was the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion, now the AEW International Championship. He was also a two-time AEW World Trios Champion.

Before AEW, he wrestled in WWE as Neville from 2012 to 2018. He held the NXT Championship once and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship twice.

SEScoops extends its condolences to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.