Paul Heyman’s L4L Agency Partners With Elvis Duran To Launch ‘Podrophenia’

Paul Heyman has a new business venture outside the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the founding partners behind Podrophenia, a New York-based podcast, vodcast and creator development company launched Tuesday through a partnership between the Elvis Duran Group, Heyman’s Looking4Larry agency and MCM Studios.

The company will operate out of MCM Studios’ Manhattan production facility, offering creators production, post-production, audience growth, marketing and distribution support. Heyman is joined as a founder by broadcasting personality Elvis Duran, Emmy-winning producer Mitchell Stuart and media entrepreneur Michael Canzoniero.

Heyman framed the pitch around building around the talent rather than around a template. “Podrophenia is the first studio specifically customized to the host’s personality and also the concept,” he said in the announcement. “We’re not just building a content hub for creators, we’re building a creator hub for the content.”

The venture is the next step for Looking4Larry, the agency Heyman co-founded with Stuart, which merged with MCM Studios last October. Through the Elvis Duran Group’s ties to iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network, Podrophenia programming gets access to one of the larger audio distribution networks in the business.

Speaking to Variety, Heyman described the kind of talent he is scouting for potential shows. “The lens I’m scouting for is ‘uninhibited,'” he said. “If a hot dog vendor on Lexington Avenue has a compelling story to tell, I want that person in Podrophenia’s studios.”

Heyman also told the outlet he has been sitting on his own podcast idea for years. He said he has been toying with the concept since 2011 and plans to launch it “when the time is right, and the marketplace is ready.”

What It Means For Heyman On WWE TV

The company’s first flagship series is Hello Randy, hosted by Say Yes to the Dress personality Randy Fenoli. That show is expected to premiere later this year through iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network, with more original programming announcements planned across 2026. The Podrophenia name is a nod to The Who’s 1973 album Quadrophenia.

The launch comes as Heyman’s on-screen role in WWE remains in flux. He was written off Raw programming after being speared by Bron Breakker earlier this summer, and this week’s episode confirmed Logan Paul as the new mouthpiece of The Vision. There is no clear internal consensus on the group’s direction, though reporting indicates WWE still views Heyman’s pairing with Breakker as a key part of the young star’s presentation, so his television future is not tied to the faction itself.

For now, the new company gives Heyman a growing media platform to run alongside whatever comes next on WWE screens.