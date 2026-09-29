Penta’s Generous Gesture For Fellow WWE Star Revealed

Joe Hendry has revealed Penta’s generous gesture during WWE’s recent international trip.

The WWE star spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. He talked about things such as his new album, his last match with Drew McIntyre, his goals in the company and more.

The former NXT Champion also talked about WWE’s recent international tour that saw them visiting countries such as Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, and Mexico. Joe Hendry revealed that he had actually forgotten to bring his signature blue shirt and white trousers during this trip. After failing to find the right clothes despite his efforts, the wrestling veteran decided to ask for Penta’s help:

One of the things that I have really appreciated in the last couple of weeks is the camaraderie that we have in the locker room, and the reason I mention that I want to put somebody over, and that’s Penta. Because I was on the tour, I was trying to find a blue shirt and white pants, and I just couldn’t do it. So I knew Penta was my guy. So I knew we were going to Mexico, and I just said, ‘I am stuck. Can you help me? Where can I go in Mexico?’ And he says, ‘It’s taken care of.’

He’s A Fashionable Guy: Joe Hendry

The Masked Star went out of his way to help Joe Hendry. Not only did he get the perfect clothes for the viral star, but Penta also refused to take the money for it:

I’m telling you, I got to that venue, and he had this. It’s better than the ones I’m using on TV. Had this beautiful blue shirt, perfect. He’s a fashionable guy. Beautiful white trousers. He actually went out of his way, his daughter, she went out and got the stuff for me. Then I said, ‘How much did it cost?’ And he went, ‘No, it’s a gift from my family.’