R-Truth Gives Update After Damian Priest Match Stopped

R-Truth says he is OK after his match with Damian Priest was stopped on SmackDown.

Truth posted an update on X, his first comments since the October 16 match.

I AM OK. Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes. Wow, it truly feels amazing to feel and be loved. I’m grateful for you all.

He also kept his issue with Priest going.

On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damian Priest tried to kill me. I didn’t think he was that serious… But ok, I’ll be back.

The referee stopped the match after Truth landed awkwardly on a missile dropkick from the top rope. Priest grabbed a steel chair afterward, but Nathan Frazer and Axiom came out to check on Truth. Medical staff then attended to him.