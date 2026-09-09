Rebel Returns To Dynamite, Helps Britt Baker Win First Match In Two Years

The ending of the bout saw Persephone taking out Rosa with a spear while Hikaru Shida took out Maya World with a knee. Rebel then made her entrance to huge applause from the crowd, handing over the glove to her friend.
Baker put the glove on and made Hyan tap out with the Lockjaw. Britt joined Rebel to celebrate and the two shared an emotional moment on the ramp before going to the back:
Earlier in the show, Tony Khan announced that AEW will be donating $140,000 to I AM ALS. You can check out more about them here.
"I'm just a good old girl from a small town in Oklahoma."
This is Rebel's Story ❤️
Join @RebelTanea and AEW in the fight for every life affected by ALS, as we honor Rebel with Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite, TOMORROW!
"Doctor, don't forget your glove!"
The Waiting Room with @RebelTanea and @RealBrittBaker was back in a big, big way on Rebel Heart Dynamite, with special guests TBS Champion Persephone and @ShidaHikaru!
Watch Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max