Rebel Returns To Dynamite, Helps Britt Baker Win First Match In Two Years

Rebel makes an appearance.

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite was dedicated to Rebel, real name Tanea Brooks, and her fight against ALS. The show opened with the return of the Waiting Room where Tanea introduced Britt Baker.

Baker in turn welcomed Persephone and Hikaru Shida. Rebel tried to remind Britt that she had forgotten her glove as Baker and others left but she was a second too late.

Later in the night we saw Baker competing in her first AEW match in almost 2 years, teaming with Shida & Persephone to take on Hyan, Maya World, & Thunder Rosa.

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Rebel Helps Britt Baker

The ending of the bout saw Persephone taking out Rosa with a spear while Hikaru Shida took out Maya World with a knee. Rebel then made her entrance to huge applause from the crowd, handing over the glove to her friend.

Baker put the glove on and made Hyan tap out with the Lockjaw. Britt joined Rebel to celebrate and the two shared an emotional moment on the ramp before going to the back:

Earlier in the show, Tony Khan announced that AEW will be donating $140,000 to I AM ALS. You can check out more about them here.