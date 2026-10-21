Roman Reigns' Fiery Message to 946 After Brawl on RAW

Roman Reigns had a message for the 946 faction after RAW.

The OTC came to the aid of The Bloodline and helped them fend off the 946’s assault in the closing moments of the October 19 episode of RAW. In a video posted by Reigns via Instagram, they stood tall in the ring and were on their way to the back.

As Reigns was walking up the ramp, he made it clear that he feared no man or faction and that they could find him easily. Furthermore, the OTC promised to beat down the entire faction with his Bloodline any time they wanted. You can check out the video below:

That’s how simple it is, baby. I told y’all we ain’t hiding. You know exactly where to find me. I’m either on the bus or I’m in my locker room. I fear no man. I fear no faction, no gang, no clique, no nothing. 946, 850, 945, 305, it don’t matter to me, baby. We can take it all the way from Miami to Atlanta. I’ll whoop your a**es along with the Bloodline in any city. You heard Jey. You heard the right-hand man. We up in your city now.

Roman Reigns appeared earlier in the night on RAW to confront Sami Zayn ahead of their Crown Jewel title match at the namesake PLE and then left the arena. In the show’s closing segment, the Bloodline and 946 clashed in a brawl, with Royce Keys’ faction overpowering them.

It was then that Reigns came back and aided The Bloodline. After the show went off the air, he and Solo Sikoa shared a heartwarming moment as Reigns officially rejoined The Bloodline after months of hesitation.