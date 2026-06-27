Sami Zayn Fires Back At Doubters After WWE Title Win

Sami Zayn answered every doubter who wrote him off with one defiant line in the ring at Night of Champions. After more than 20 years in the business and over a decade chasing the title, Zayn told the Riyadh crowd “you’re damn right I deserve it” moments after capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, and a SummerSlam collision with new King of the Ring Oba Femi already looms over his reign.

Zayn won the title at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a triple threat match. He celebrated with the crowd before Byron Saxton caught up with him for his first comments during the post-show.

Zayn opened by addressing the years of criticism and doubt that followed him, then switched to Arabic to speak directly to the Riyadh fans.

Sami Zayn celebrates winning the Undisputed WWE Title: Night of Champions 2026 highlights

Sami Zayn Fires Back At His Doubters

“A lot has been said about me. Some good, and lately some bad. A lot of folks said I would never win the WWE Championship, but I stand here tonight in front of my people in Riyadh, the WWE Champion,” Zayn said. After addressing the crowd in Arabic, he continued, “It’s hard to believe, oh my God!”

Responding to the “you deserve it” chants, Zayn doubled down on his career-long fight for recognition.

“Byron, I’m not usually at a loss for words. You know what? You’re damn right I deserve it. 20-plus years in the game at the highest level, never got the recognition. 10-plus years chasing the championship, never got the recognition. I don’t care what happens to me tomorrow, next week, next month, next year, forever I will be Sami Zayn WWE Champion!”

The declaration carries extra weight given Zayn recently admitted he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. His defiance also echoes how he previously lashed out at critics during his US Title reign.

Oba Femi Could Be Next

Zayn says he is not worried about what comes next, but a challenge may already be waiting. As new King of the Ring, Oba Femi could choose to face Zayn at SummerSlam if the Ruler points his crown toward the WWE Championship.

Zayn’s post-match comments came via WWE (via X/post-show interview).

Via WWE (via X/post-show interview)