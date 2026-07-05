Steve Maclin Explains Why He Asked for His TNA Release

Steve Maclin says he saw the writing on the wall after five years in TNA and made the decision to ask for his release, describing the departure as bittersweet given the genuine family atmosphere he found in the promotion’s locker room.

Maclin, who was officially released on June 7, spoke to MuscleMan Malcolm about his reasoning.

People were shocked I asked for my release, but five years is a long time in a company, and we’re in the territory area again when it’s a global territory for pro wrestling. I saw the writing on the wall; it was time for me to leave, and maybe come back later down the road. I went through three different regimes with Scott D’Amore, Ariel and now Carlos Silva. I was taken well care of. In the D’Amore era, I was built up nicely and got to the World Title and proved to the world who Steve Maclin is. I knew my worth then, and I got to show the world. I think people know my worth now, which is why I want to pop up anywhere.

He described leaving the locker room as the hardest part of the decision.

For five years, that locker room is the number one key in pro wrestling. I’ve never been in a bad locker room, but there is a different vibe with TNA and that locker room. It’s family-oriented. When you’re done, everyone is chilling and hanging out in the hotel. That was the one thing I let people know, ‘I asked for my release and was granted it.’ It hurt to feel like I let some of the guys and girl down, but I think everyone understood why.

Maclin joined TNA in 2021 and held both the TNA World Championship and TNA International Championship during his five-year run. His departure preceded a wave of exits from the promotion that also included Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, and Eric Young.