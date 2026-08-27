Thea Hail Reveals She Has Alopecia Areata

Thea Hail has revealed she has alopecia areata, opening up about the diagnosis directly with fans in a new Instagram post.

“i now have alopecia areata… i have literally manifested going bald,” Hail wrote, telling followers to swipe through the post to see photos of her scalp along with pictures of herself with and without hair.

The NXT star kept the tone light in her caption, treating the diagnosis with the same humor that has defined her run on WWE’s developmental brand since her debut with Chase University.

Hail is currently active on NXT television, most recently squaring off with Nattie in a grudge match on the road to Heatwave. She briefly held the NXT Women’s North American Championship in 2024, the shortest reign in the title’s history at 21 days.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, ranging from small patches to complete baldness. There is no word yet on whether the diagnosis will factor into Hail’s on-screen presentation going forward.