Chelsea Green Returns at WWE Night of Champions

Tiffany Stratton retained the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, surviving late interference from Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair to keep her title in the Kingdom Arena.

Cargill controlled long stretches of the 7:39 match, leaning on her power advantage and taunting Stratton between near-falls. The challenger had her own backup, with B-Fab and Michin emerging to interfere just as Stratton lined up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Green countered the numbers game by climbing out from under the ring and clearing the Baddies at ringside. With the referee distracted tending to Green, Cargill reached for the title belt, only for Charlotte Flair to appear and crack The Storm with it instead.

Stratton capitalized immediately, hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to put Cargill away and retain. The win moves Stratton to 3-0 against Cargill in their renewed 2026 rivalry, after Cargill had pinned her on the June 5 edition of SmackDown to earn the shot.

The finish left a thread dangling. Green lingered on the title belt after the match, a beat that hinted her alliance with Stratton may not stay friendly heading toward SummerSlam. Flair’s involvement also fed into her own rumored collision course with Cargill.