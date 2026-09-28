Bound For Glory Brings A Banned-Contact Title Clash To Tampa

TNA’s 22nd Bound For Glory arrives Sunday, October 11, live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Nic Nemeth defends the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater in the main event, with the Knockouts World Championship, the vacant X-Division Championship and the return of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet also on the card.

Key Points

High Stakes Matches: Nic Nemeth defends the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater, Xia Brookside defends the Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell, and the vacant X-Division Championship is on the line in a six-way scramble.

Nic Nemeth defends the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater, Xia Brookside defends the Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell, and the vacant X-Division Championship is on the line in a six-way scramble. How to Watch: Sunday, October 11, main show at 5 p.m. ET, available on pay-per-view and TNA+.

Thematic Overview

Bound For Glory marks TNA’s first visit to Tampa and doubles as the promotion’s 14th Hall of Fame induction, honoring Konnan, Amazing Red and ODB. The world title match traces back to Slater invoking Option C, giving up the X-Division Championship for a shot at the top prize, while the rest of the card leans on the returning Call Your Shot Gauntlet and a loaded X-Division scramble to fill out the vacancy Slater left behind.

Full Match Card

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater – TNA World Championship

– TNA World Championship Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell – TNA Knockouts World Championship

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Cedric Alexander vs. KC Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. TBA – Vacant TNA X-Division Championship Six-Way Scramble

– Vacant TNA X-Division Championship Six-Way Scramble Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa – Singles Match

– Singles Match Frankie Kazarian vs. Avery Styles vs. Bear Bronson vs. others TBA – Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Additional matches expected. Check back for updates.

Match Previews

TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

Slater gave up gold to get this shot, and TNA officials have since banned any contact between the two men before the bell rings.

The challenge: Slater invoked Option C, relinquishing the X-Division Championship in exchange for a TNA World Championship opportunity at Bound For Glory.

Slater invoked Option C, relinquishing the X-Division Championship in exchange for a TNA World Championship opportunity at Bound For Glory. The history: Nemeth has dismissed Slater as too inexperienced to understand what it takes to be a world champion, while Slater has pushed back at every turn.

Nemeth has dismissed Slater as too inexperienced to understand what it takes to be a world champion, while Slater has pushed back at every turn. The flashpoint: A brawl between the two escalated after Ryan Nemeth tried to ambush Slater, prompting Santino Marella to ban any physical contact between Nemeth and Slater before the pay-per-view, under penalty of losing the title or the title shot.

A brawl between the two escalated after Ryan Nemeth tried to ambush Slater, prompting Santino Marella to ban any physical contact between Nemeth and Slater before the pay-per-view, under penalty of losing the title or the title shot. What’s at stake: Slater is chasing a shot at becoming the youngest TNA World Champion ever, while Nemeth looks to fend off the challenge and hang onto the title he won for the second time at Slammiversary.

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

Hartwell spent weeks pushing for this opportunity before Santino Marella finally made it official.

The challenge: Hartwell had been working through her own issues with Daria Rae before officials cleared the way for a Knockouts World Championship match against Brookside.

Hartwell had been working through her own issues with Daria Rae before officials cleared the way for a Knockouts World Championship match against Brookside. The history: Hartwell already has a submission win over Brookside in tag team action, giving her added confidence heading into a one-on-one opportunity.

Hartwell already has a submission win over Brookside in tag team action, giving her added confidence heading into a one-on-one opportunity. What’s at stake: Brookside defends the title for the first time against a challenger who has already beaten her once, even if it wasn’t in a singles setting.

Vacant TNA X-Division Championship: Six-Way Scramble

The title Slater vacated to chase gold at the top of the card is up for grabs in a crowded scramble.

The field: Cedric Alexander, KC Navarro, Fabian Aichner and Rich Swann all qualified before Ryan Nemeth rounded out the group by defeating KJ Orso.

Cedric Alexander, KC Navarro, Fabian Aichner and Rich Swann all qualified before Ryan Nemeth rounded out the group by defeating KJ Orso. The last spot: The final entrant will be determined by a qualifying match between Mr. Elegance and BDE.

The final entrant will be determined by a qualifying match between Mr. Elegance and BDE. What’s at stake: Whoever wins becomes the new X-Division Champion, filling the vacancy created when Slater cashed in his title for a World Championship match.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

TNA’s reverse gauntlet returns for an eighth year, headlined by a debut with a famous last name.

The setup: Avery Styles, the 19-year-old son of AJ Styles, will make his in-ring debut in the match, with Frankie Kazarian and Bear Bronson also confirmed for the field.

Avery Styles, the 19-year-old son of AJ Styles, will make his in-ring debut in the match, with Frankie Kazarian and Bear Bronson also confirmed for the field. The history: Kazarian has won the gauntlet twice before, most recently in 2025 before going on to capture the TNA World Championship from Mike Santana.

Kazarian has won the gauntlet twice before, most recently in 2025 before going on to capture the TNA World Championship from Mike Santana. What’s at stake: The winner receives a trophy and a championship match contract that can be cashed in against any title over the next year.

Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa

Edwards issued this challenge himself, giving the rising Sosa a measuring-stick opponent on the season’s biggest show.

The challenge: Edwards called out Sosa directly on Impact, and Sosa accepted the opportunity to test himself against one of the promotion’s respected veterans.

Edwards called out Sosa directly on Impact, and Sosa accepted the opportunity to test himself against one of the promotion’s respected veterans. What’s at stake: A statement win for either man heading into the next phase of TNA’s push toward 2027.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, October 11, 2026. Doors open at 3 p.m. ET, pre-show at 4 p.m. ET, main show at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 11, 2026. Doors open at 3 p.m. ET, pre-show at 4 p.m. ET, main show at 5 p.m. ET Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida Streaming: TNA+ and pay-per-view

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