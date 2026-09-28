Bound For Glory Brings A Banned-Contact Title Clash To Tampa

TNA’s 22nd Bound For Glory arrives Sunday, October 11, live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Nic Nemeth defends the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater in the main event, with the Knockouts World Championship, the vacant X-Division Championship and the return of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet also on the card.
Key Points
High Stakes Matches: Nic Nemeth defends the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater, Xia Brookside defends the Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell, and the vacant X-Division Championship is on the line in a six-way scramble.
How to Watch: Sunday, October 11, main show at 5 p.m. ET, available on pay-per-view and TNA+.
Thematic Overview
Bound For Glory marks TNA’s first visit to Tampa and doubles as the promotion’s 14th Hall of Fame induction, honoring Konnan, Amazing Red and ODB. The world title match traces back to Slater invoking Option C, giving up the X-Division Championship for a shot at the top prize, while the rest of the card leans on the returning Call Your Shot Gauntlet and a loaded X-Division scramble to fill out the vacancy Slater left behind.
Full Match Card
Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater – TNA World Championship
Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell – TNA Knockouts World Championship
Cedric Alexander vs. KC Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. TBA – Vacant TNA X-Division Championship Six-Way Scramble
Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa – Singles Match
Frankie Kazarian vs. Avery Styles vs. Bear Bronson vs. others TBA – Call Your Shot Gauntlet
Additional matches expected. Check back for updates.
Match Previews
TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater
Slater gave up gold to get this shot, and TNA officials have since banned any contact between the two men before the bell rings.
The challenge: Slater invoked Option C, relinquishing the X-Division Championship in exchange for a TNA World Championship opportunity at Bound For Glory.
The history: Nemeth has dismissed Slater as too inexperienced to understand what it takes to be a world champion, while Slater has pushed back at every turn.
The flashpoint: A brawl between the two escalated after Ryan Nemeth tried to ambush Slater, prompting Santino Marella to ban any physical contact between Nemeth and Slater before the pay-per-view, under penalty of losing the title or the title shot.
What’s at stake: Slater is chasing a shot at becoming the youngest TNA World Champion ever, while Nemeth looks to fend off the challenge and hang onto the title he won for the second time at Slammiversary.
TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell
Hartwell spent weeks pushing for this opportunity before Santino Marella finally made it official.
The challenge: Hartwell had been working through her own issues with Daria Rae before officials cleared the way for a Knockouts World Championship match against Brookside.
The history: Hartwell already has a submission win over Brookside in tag team action, giving her added confidence heading into a one-on-one opportunity.
What’s at stake: Brookside defends the title for the first time against a challenger who has already beaten her once, even if it wasn’t in a singles setting.