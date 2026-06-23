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TNA

TNA Bringing In Hall of Fame Member For Slammiversary

ByAndrew RavensProfessional Wrestling Journalist

TNA is bringing in one of its Hall of Fame members for a role at Slammiversary on June 28, according to PWInsider. No name or specific role has been revealed.

The news adds another layer to an already stacked card at Agganis Arena in Boston. Slammiversary airs live on pay-per-view and streams on TNA+.

Full announced card:

  • TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside
  • TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous
  • TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red
  • TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie
  • TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA
  • Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
  • Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa
  • A.J. Francis vs. Elijah