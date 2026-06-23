TNA Bringing In Hall of Fame Member For Slammiversary

TNA is bringing in one of its Hall of Fame members for a role at Slammiversary on June 28, according to PWInsider . No name or specific role has been revealed. The news adds another layer to an already stacked card at Agganis Arena in Boston. Slammiversary airs live on pay-per-view and streams on TNA+. Full announced card: TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA Eddie Edwards vs. Moose Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa A.J. Francis vs. Elijah