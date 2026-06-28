TNA Introduces New Knockouts Television Championship At Slammiversary

TNA has a new women’s title. Hall of Famer Traci Brooks walked out during the Slammiversary pre-show in Boston and introduced the TNA Knockouts Television Championship, a new piece of gold for the company’s women’s division.

Brooks made the announcement following the opening triple threat, in which Elayna Black defeated Indi Hartwell and Mara Sade. The first-ever champion will be crowned through a 16-woman tournament that begins this Thursday on iMPACT.

TNA confirmed the title will be defended exclusively on iMPACT TV, framing it as a television championship rather than a PPV-level prize. That gives the deep Knockouts roster a second singles title to chase beneath the Knockouts World Championship.

Brooks’ appearance also answers a separate piece of pre-show speculation. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson had reported a creative pitch for a TNA Hall of Famer to factor into Slammiversary without naming who it would be. Brooks, regarded by TNA as the company’s “original Knockout” and a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, turned out to be that name.

The tournament field has not been announced. With the Slammiversary card already featuring Lei Ying Lee defending the Knockouts World Championship against Xia Brookside, the new title gives TNA a fresh women’s storyline to build through the summer.