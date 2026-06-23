TNA Wrestling Star Entering Hospice Care Amid Brain Cancer Fight

TNA Wrestling star Joe Doering is entering hospice care as his battle with brain cancer reaches a critical stage. The news comes from an update shared by his sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, on the wrestler’s GoFundMe page, marking a heartbreaking new chapter in a fight since his third brain tumor was announced last November.

Doering, 44, has been battling brain cancer for nearly a decade. He was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 before the disease returned, and last year his family revealed that he had been diagnosed with a third brain tumor.

Banh delivered the latest update through the family’s fundraising campaign.

Sad to share the news that Joe is heading to hospice soon,” she wrote. “If anyone is local & would want to visit, please send a message. Joe could use all your good thoughts and prayers.

The update was posted via GoFundMe (Mandy Banh, Doering’s sister-in-law), which the family launched last November to assist with his medical and living expenses.

A Decade-Long Battle

Banh has detailed the challenges Doering has faced since undergoing surgery in 2022, when he had a tumor located on his brain stem removed.

After Joe’s last brain surgery in 2022, located on his brain stem, he developed ataxia on his right side, which has greatly impacted his mobility,” she wrote. Joe works very hard with physiotherapy, however, he mostly uses his wheelchair in his day-to-day life, requiring assistance when using stairs, a walker, and any transitioning.

Despite those obstacles, Banh said Doering has kept a positive outlook throughout his journey.

However despite this great challenge, Joe has remained determined, focused, and most of all- in good spirits!” she continued. “He chooses not to feel sorry for himself and battles his journey very privately.

Doering’s Wrestling Career

Doering spent time under a WWE developmental contract in 2010, but he is best known for his successful tenure in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he captured the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship twice.

He returned to TNA Wrestling, in November 2020, aligning with Eric Young and later forming the faction Violent By Design alongside Young and Rhino. It was announced in September 2022 that Doering was stepping away from in-ring competition to focus on his health following his cancer’s recurrence.

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The thoughts of the wrestling community are with Doering, his family, and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Via GoFundMe (Mandy Banh, Doering’s sister-in-law)