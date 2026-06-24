Tommy Dreamer Says TNA ‘Is All Gonna Change’ Following His Departure

Tommy Dreamer says people will soon see how much things change at TNA Wrestling following his departure, after a decade working in creative and behind the scenes for the promotion.

Speaking on Busted Open, Dreamer opened up about what drove his approach during his time with the company and what comes next.

It’s my job to get you where you wanna go and if another company doesn’t want you, then it’s my job to keep this place going — it’s not my job anymore — I tried building a culture and I can’t worry about that anymore, because it is all gonna change, and I hope everyone realizes how much it’s gonna change.

Dreamer’s exit from TNA was confirmed earlier this week following a conversation with TNA President Carlos Silva. He described the split as mutual at the time, though his latest comments suggest a strong belief that the changes ahead will be significant and noticeable.