Mysterious Tapes Surface With Clues About Toni Storm Return

Toni Storm hasn’t wrestled in AEW since March, and a cassette tape handed to a content creator at WrestleDream points to her story being far from over. Astrid Pizarro received one of five analog “Toni Storm Tapes” at the October 17 pay-per-view in Florida, and AEW President Tony Khan said afterward that Storm will return.

Renee Paquette narrates the tapes, recapping that no one has seen or heard from Storm since March 18, and that a package containing five analog cassettes arrived at AEW’s office in Jacksonville, Florida, with no return address.

The tapes include tracks from a collection called “Mundanities” and a track titled “Cinema,” which Paquette describes as chronicling the failed production of Storm’s self-funded, unreleased movie. The final track is titled “Death.”

Paquette closes the presentation with the line, “These are the Toni Storm Tapes.”

Storm last wrestled at AEW Revolution, where she beat Marina Shafir. On the following Dynamite, AEW’s storyline revealed she had been “murdered,” and the investigation that followed has since gone cold. A closing tape labeled “Death” ties straight back to that angle.

Khan addressed her status at the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, saying Storm “will be back in AEW.” He did not give a timetable.

With no return date attached, the tapes work like a slow-burn restart of the March angle, keeping the mystery alive through physical clues in fans’ hands instead of an announcement on TV.