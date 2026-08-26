Tony Khan Would Have Approved Adam Copeland Wrestling John Cena

Tony Khan says he would have let Adam Copeland work John Cena’s farewell tour, and that nobody ever put it to him.

Copeland raised it on The Ariel Helwani Show, saying he believed the two companies could have worked something out and that one of them did not want to. He named Khan as the side that would have agreed.

Khan was asked about it by Alistair McGeorge of Metro.

I was never asked, and as far as I know, Adam was never asked, so it’s hard to say. But when there have been opportunities to collaborate, I have been collaborative in the past. I never got asked, but if I had been presented a plan and the dates and the information of what was going on, yeah, I would have supported it. But nobody ever asked us or me.

That answer changes the shape of the story slightly. Copeland’s version has WWE as the obstacle. Khan’s has nobody raising it with anybody. Copeland was clear on Helwani’s show that he never pursued it himself and that his read on WWE came from his own years there rather than any conversation.

Cena’s farewell tour ran through 2025 and took in matches with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. It finished on December 13 against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Copeland and Christian Cage defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks at All In on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, which is what Khan was in London to promote.