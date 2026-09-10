Top AEW Star Not Impressed with Sting's Son After Dynamite Debut

A popular AEW star was not at all impressed with Sting’s son, Steven Borden, who recently made his Dynamite in-ring debut.

He is none other than the reigning AEW International Champion, Kyle Fletcher. Steven Borden made an appearance with his father, Sting, at All In 2026, and made his in-ring debut on the Rebel Heart Dynamite episode this week.

Before his scheduled match, he appeared in a backstage segment with Darby Allin and spoke about creating his own legacy in wrestling, separate from his legendary father. Kyle Fletcher noticed and took to his X to call him a dork. He wrote:

WHAT A DORK MORE LIKE THE FIRST STEVEN BOOOOOOOOOORRRRRRRRREEEEEEE ?????????????.

Despite The Protostar’s scathing remarks, Steven Borden managed to impress a lot of fans in his debut match. He teamed up with Darby Allin to square off against Josh Alexander and Mark Davis in a tag team bout.

Sting’s son delivered a great performance despite his first big televised match. The closing moments of the tag bout saw Allin and Borden hit a Scorpion Death Drop-Coffin Drop combination on Alexander, and Borden covered him for the three-count to win the match.

With Steven Borden making a huge first impression, it will be interesting to see his journey in AEW.