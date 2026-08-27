Trish Stratus Reveals Why 'Final' Match With Tiffany Stratton Was Called Off

Trish Stratus has revealed why plans for her big finale were abandoned.
The WWE Legend recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview where she discussed things such as following the Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 18, winning her first Women’s Championship in WWE, and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was also asked about the potential of returning to the ring for one more match.
Trish Stratus explained how they had picked a few events and planned a whole run starting with her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. This included a second match with Tiffany Stratton after their Evolution bout, which would have served as the finale for their feud. Explaining why the match never happened, Stratus revealed that she took a break from everything because her mother got sick:
We planned a little seed with Tiffy back then, and then we thought it’d be good to do Evolution one on one, babyfaces facing each other, and then we sort of thought about a little finale, a little final run.
So my mom got sick last year, as you guys may or not know, and so I just kind of took a break from everything. But so my point of all that is, I like storytelling. I like to have it be not just spontaneous and not mean much. So if I was to go back, it needs to be things got to be in place, and got to be the right person and the right time.
Nia Jax eliminated Trish from the 2025 Royal Rumble, leading to a tag team match with the two women on opposite sides at the Elimination Chamber PPV last year. WWE had also teased a match between Stratus and Jade Cargill before Evolution but that match never happened after Stratton beat the WWE veteran at the All Women PPV.