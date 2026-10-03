Update On Giulia After SmackDown Injury

Giulia’s injury is a work.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown saw Blake Monroe finally making her in-ring debut after teasing it for weeks, facing Giulia in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly when the Japanese star hit her head on the turnbuckle during a spot, and Monroe then quickly covered her for the victory.

Videos that surfaced from the arena after the bout revealed that the former Women’s US Champion was helped to the back by the officials. This raised concern about a potential concussion or other injury for the former NXT star.

Blake Monroe knocks out Giulia in debut match: SmackDown highlights, Oct. 2, 2026

Giulia’s Injury Spot Was Planned

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select provided an update on the matter after the show, revealing that the finish went exactly as planned. He confirmed that no audible had been called in the bout and that Giulia being helped to the back had been part of the script:

WWE has since posted the mentioned backstage confrontation between Giulia and Blake Monroe as a social media exclusive. The video shows Monroe mocking her opponent on the loss and receiving a headbutt in return.

This latest video erases any doubts about the SmackDown star’s health and confirms that the whole angle was part of WWE’s plans.