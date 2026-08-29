Ex-WWE Star Disqualified For Shoving In Pro Boxing Debut

Patrick Clark Jr. lost his professional boxing debut by disqualification Saturday night, ruled out at 2:00 of the second round for shoving Ryan Pownall at Duel Arena 1 in Orlando.

Clark, who wrestled in WWE and NXT as Velveteen Dream, was fighting at cruiserweight at the Kia Center. Pownall, the Canadian host of the “Pillow Talk” podcast, was also making his professional boxing debut and takes the win.

The finish capped a fight week built for it. At Thursday’s press conference, Clark listed the arenas he worked during his WWE run before Pownall cut in and said he had gone from those buildings to food courts at the mall. Clark went after him, grabbed a metal pole before security took it off him, and was escorted out, then returned and got back on the stage.

Pownall finished his face-off alone that day, and the promotion posted about him afterward as the CEO of ragebait. It ended a press conference Clark was pulled out of twice.

Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins kept the two farther apart than any other pairing on the card. They still faced off, and Clark threw a punch from a distance. Clark weighed 196.0 pounds, Pownall 196.8.