Ex-WWE Star Disqualified For Shoving In Pro Boxing Debut

Patrick Clark Jr. lost his professional boxing debut by disqualification Saturday night, ruled out at 2:00 of the second round for shoving Ryan Pownall at Duel Arena 1 in Orlando.
Clark, who wrestled in WWE and NXT as Velveteen Dream, was fighting at cruiserweight at the Kia Center. Pownall, the Canadian host of the “Pillow Talk” podcast, was also making his professional boxing debut and takes the win.
The finish capped a fight week built for it. At Thursday’s press conference, Clark listed the arenas he worked during his WWE run before Pownall cut in and said he had gone from those buildings to food courts at the mall. Clark went after him, grabbed a metal pole before security took it off him, and was escorted out, then returned and got back on the stage.
Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins kept the two farther apart than any other pairing on the card. They still faced off, and Clark threw a punch from a distance. Clark weighed 196.0 pounds, Pownall 196.8.
Clark joined WWE through Tough Enough in 2015 and held the NXT North American Championship before his release in May 2021. His boxing debut was announced earlier this month for a hybrid Orlando card mixing MMA, boxing and kickboxing, headlined by Mike Perry against Brandon Jenkins.