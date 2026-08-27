Latest Name Reportedly Under AEW Contract

A new name has reportedly come aboard to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, independent wrestling standout VertVixen has inked a contract with AEW. The specifics of the deal — whether it’s full-time, salaried, or per-appearance — were not disclosed.

VertVixen, formerly known as “Player One,” has completed a number of outings for Ring of Honor and AEW lately. Earlier this year, she faced ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet in Proving Ground matches. This summer, she returned to the ROH sphere for a pair of tag team matches alongside Viva Van and a singles bout against Julissa Mexa. Her official ROH debut took place in 2023.

Under the AEW banner, Vixen first appeared in 2020. Most recently, she and Van took on the Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) on the August 8 edition of AEW Collision. This weekend, fans can chat along with her on PPV.com as she watches AEW All In, set from London’s Wembley Stadium on August 30.

Outside of the AEW-ROH bubble, Vixen currently reigns as the Metroplex Women’s Champion. ROH’s Athena serves as an owner of Metroplex Wrestling.

Vixen made her professional wrestling debut in 2019. She established herself as a regular on the Texas indie circuit in the years following.