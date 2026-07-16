Former WWE Writer Defends Bron Breakker Booking Choices

Vince Russo has offered a backstage explanation for WWE’s much-criticized handling of Bron Breakker, arguing the losses and dominance spots are not fumbles at all but deliberate tests to see how the rising star reacts.

Russo made the case on a recent episode of The Coach & Bro, pushing back on the fan narrative that the Triple H-led creative team is mishandling one of its most promising talents.

Co-host Jonathan Coachman laid out the frustration first, framing Breakker as a can’t-miss prospect who has hit a rough stretch on television. He referenced the growing “dirt sheet” chatter about Breakker’s unhappiness with his direction.

We just had the super chat talking about Bron Breakker. Here is a can’t-miss guy. If there’s five can’t-misses, he’s one of them,” Coachman said. And now there’s the dirt sheets that are coming out with the most obvious take ever: Bron Breakker is upset with the direction of his creative. Well, guess what? No kidding.

Is Bron Breakker Mad With Creative? + Vince Russo's New Book Is Out! | Coach and Bro July 15

Russo saw it differently, insisting nothing is being fumbled and that everything unfolding is by design.

They’re not fumbling anything. When you see stuff like this, it’s all intentional. It’s all intentional. It’s to get them back in line, to teach them a lesson, to see how they’re going to react,” Russo said.

Russo Points To The Steiner Bloodline

Russo argued that Breakker profiles as the kind of wrestler who will speak up rather than quietly accept whatever creative hands him, comparing him to LA Knight and pointing to his family lineage.

You look at LA Knight. This is not a ‘yes sir, no sir’ guy,” Russo said. “Bron Breakker looks to me like he’s from that same school. And again, look at his dad and look at his uncle, especially his uncle. Scott Steiner was a lunatic, man. Scott Steiner was not going to say ‘yes sir’ or ‘no sir’ at any point.

In Russo’s view, the booking that fans have flagged as obviously wrong is precisely the point.

That’s why when you see things like this that are so obviously the wrong decision, it’s done to see how they’re going to react,” he added.

The fan criticism Russo is answering has been well documented, including the argument that WWE is wasting Bron Breakker.