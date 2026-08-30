Will Ospreay On The Weight Of Wembley And His New Tattoo

Will Ospreay is getting personal ahead of the biggest match of his career. The AEW star opened up about what Wembley Stadium means to him and showed off some new ink on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“It means a lot to so many people in our country,” Ospreay said. “Just to see someone from this country fight for a world championship on such a stage like Wembley Stadium and to do it with All Elite Wrestling is going to be such an incredible moment for my career. Hopefully I don’t let anyone down.”

Will Ospreay: I’ve NEVER Been 'a WWE guy,' ‘Minimalistic’ Product, From Neck Surgery to Wembley

A Fresh Tattoo Before The Big Fight

Ospreay also revealed he got a new tattoo ahead of his AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega, saying he wanted his arm covered before stepping back into the ring at that level.

“I got a big Venom tattoo. It’s brand spanking. It’s flaking right now,” Ospreay said. “I just hated the fact that my arm was still naked before I came back. Haven’t really considered it, haven’t talked to my wife about it. I’m sure she hates it.”