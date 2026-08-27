Willow Nightingale Dealing With Legitimate Injury Heading Into AEW All In London

Willow Nightingale’s hand injury angle after Mercedes Moné’s attack turned out to be more than just a storyline.

During the August 26 episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, ‘The CEO’ attacked Nightingale backstage and specifically targeted her hand, leaving the champion visibly in pain.

While the segment played like a final dramatic beat before their Wembley Stadium title match, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that the injury is legitimate. However, Nightingale is still expected to be able to work the show.

Willow’s hand injury is said to be legitimate, but she is expected to be able to work the show this weekend.

That means the AEW Women’s World Championship match against Moné remains on as planned for All In, barring any last-minute changes.

Nightingale won the title from Thekla at AEW Redemption in July and has held it for 32 days. Moné earned her title opportunity by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Cup.

The timing adds a real wrinkle to the match, and Moné already went after the exact body part now confirmed to be genuinely hurt. Nightingale will have to defend her championship carrying that injury into one of the biggest matches of her reign.