Willow Nightingale: ‘I Will Smile Again’

Willow Nightingale lost her title at Wembley Stadium, and she is not pretending it does not sting.

Nightingale dropped the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mercedes Moné at All In: London. She posted her response to X on Monday.

In defeat, I do not smile but I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all

And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again Let’s keep pushing forward

She went into the match hurt. Nightingale confirmed a broken hand a couple of days before the show, and Moné spent the match working it, eventually tearing at the wrapping to get to it directly. Moné finished her with the Statement Maker.

The reign started at AEW Redemption in July, where Nightingale beat Thekla for the title. Thekla was in the building at Wembley to watch it end.

It is Moné’s first run with the AEW Women’s World Championship. She has now held every title AEW has in the women’s division.