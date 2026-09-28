WWE Signs Bleacher Report Deal With AEW Media Partner WBD

WWE is now in business with Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that holds AEW’s media rights. WWE and Bleacher Report, a WBD property, announced a multi-year global content partnership that will put WWE highlights across Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and B/R Wrestling.

Bleacher Report will hold global highlight rights to Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT and WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania. Sports Business Journal reported that the content will be distributed through TNT Sports-backed social platforms.

B/R and House of Highlights content teams will also be ringside at select premium live events, capturing original storytelling, talent-driven content and behind-the-scenes moments. Coverage begins rolling out leading into Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10.

Bennett Spector, general manager of Bleacher Report, said WWE fans “are highly engaged, analyze every detail and debate the sport all week long.” WWE executive vice president Alex Varga said the partnership “reinforces WWE’s commitment to bringing our content to a global audience.”

WWE joins a Bleacher Report portfolio that includes the NFL, NCAA, MLB, NHL and NBA. Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

WBD’s Ties To AEW

AEW’s deal with WBD runs through the end of 2027, with a one-year WBD option that would extend it through 2028. Dynamite airs on TBS and Collision on TNT, and both shows stream on HBO Max. No change to AEW’s arrangement has been announced.

The deal lands as Paramount moves to acquire WBD. Paramount reached a settlement with a dozen state attorneys general last week, clearing the way for the acquisition, Deadline reported. Tony Khan has reiterated his excitement for the merger.

ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell noted that Paramount is also the home of UFC and Zuffa Boxing, which makes it a business partner of WWE parent TKO. WWE sources were reportedly discussing AEW’s TV future after 2027 back in May.