WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Card Could Be Upended After Title Match Announcement

A major title match announcement could drastically change the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 card.

In a recent announcement on X by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will defend her title against Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This comes two weeks before Green is set to battle Perez’s cohort and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan for the Crown Jewel title at the namesake PLE.

Therefore, should The Prodigy defeat Green, she would take her place in the Champion vs. Champion match and battle her fellow Judgment Day member at the Crown Jewel PLE. You can check out the announcement below:

The match came following the events of the Raw after Money in the Bank 2026, when Chelsea Green confronted the Judgment Day. It led to an impromptu non-title match between herself and Roxanne Perez, and it was a captivating bout.

However, the Judgment Day ran constant interference, and it gave Perez the opening to connect a Pop Rox on Green and score a major victory. Now, she has been awarded a title opportunity.