WWE Expands Talent Hunt With Hawaii Recruiting Booth

WWE is widening its talent search well beyond the independent wrestling circuit, setting up a public recruiting booth at the Hawaii Fit Expo in Honolulu and lining up additional tryouts around SummerSlam 2026 weekend in Minnesota. The push reflects a deliberate, ongoing shift in how the promotion sources its next generation of stars.

According to a report from KHON2, the WWE recruitment booth will be open during the Hawaii Fit Expo on Saturday and Sunday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. The event runs June 27-28, 2026, and WWE Recruit representatives are on hand to connect with athletes, coaches, trainers, and anyone interested in learning more about WWE opportunities.

The setup speaks to how much the company’s recruiting approach has evolved. Rather than focusing only on indie wrestlers, WWE has been actively courting college athletes, fitness models, influencers, and anyone with the look and personality to stand out.

A Roster Built On Division I Athletes

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, a longtime wrestling reporter, noted that the current roster looks very different from generations past. The talent pipeline now leans heavily on gymnasts, football players, and volleyball players instead of the bodybuilders and bouncers of decades ago.

“Today’s roster is filled with Division I athletes rather than the old-school bodybuilders and bouncers from decades past, with gymnasts, football players, and volleyball players now making up a big part of WWE’s talent pipeline,” Raimondi said.

Raimondi added that the company is hunting for star quality above all, meaning strong presentation, speaking ability, and the kind of personality that makes fans want to buy a ticket or tune in.